Sydney and Xzavier break their silence over leaving Temptation Island together

They even declared their love for each other after just two weeks

Sydney has revealed the real reason she decided to pick Xzavier and dump her boyfriend Mikey on Temptation Island.

During an interview with Tudum, Sydney revealed how their relationship started on the show, as well as dissecting *that* moment when she declared her love for him.

She explained that the moment when Xzavier performed a song and dedicated to her, that something shifted, recalling: “Being pointed out, feeling chosen, and being like, ‘Wow, he’s showing everybody in here that I’m his person.'”

Sydney started noticing small details about how respectful he was towards her, as she told her that there was to be “no physical touch” between them. Later on, she was struggling to walk in heels and whilst Xzavier wanted to help support her he held back, telling her, “You told me not to touch you.” Sydney knew from that moment that he was a “really respectful, genuine, good guy.”

As things started to heat up with Xzavier on Temptation Island, Sydney admitted that she had reservations about ending things with Mikey after all they’ve gone through together.

She recalled: “The hardest moment was having to let go of my best friend. But I know that that relationship wasn’t good for my mental health, he’s a great guy, but he’s just not my guy.”

Xzavier added: “I could only control myself, and I felt affirmed in how I showed up and respected that space.”

Both Sydney and Xzavier confessed that they were already in love with each other at the final bonfire, with her opening up about the moment.

She explained: “I’ve never told a guy I loved them first. So it was very nerve-wracking. I definitely felt like the feeling was mutual, we had just had so many conversations about what [a relationship] looked like outside the villa and if we could make it work, and regardless, the bond we made there will last forever.”

Xzavier was “nervous” about telling Sydney how he truly felt, saying: “I don’t take words like that lightly. She created a space that was safe for us to say those words.”

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