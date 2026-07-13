Messy livestreams and shady comments: Love Island USA season eight finale drama, explained

The Love Island finale was super emotional, but the drama outside the episode was super messy, so here’s everything explained.

As usual, the final episode of Love Island was full of heartfelt confessions, guest appearances, and of course a crowning of the winners of the season. Just like many of us, multiple people connected to the villa hosted watch parties. Some of these livestream’s have caused a lot of backlash online.

Sincere’s mum’s livestream was full of controversial statements

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS THEIR PROBLEM?!!!! pic.twitter.com/lbPXfs7OM8 — b ˚˖𓍢ִ໋❀ (@monecaution_) July 13, 2026

While watching the finale, Sincere’s mum went on live. There, multiple viewers took screen recordings, which quickly went viral.

In one clip, a man is heard talking about Aniya and Carl’s relationship.

“It reminds me of Shrek. Because you know how the princess was, you know how Fiona was in the movie. She was mad clingy, mad needy, needed all that, and Shrek was Shrek. Carl was Carl,” he said.

Another person said: “Aniya in 2nd place is disgusting.”

Things got even messier when Bryce and Trinity were announced as the winners of the series.

“Fake love!” one person said, with Sincere’s mum adding, “We definitely went silent”. Another person off camera suggests watching something else, saying: “I’m done with this.”

After getting backlash, Sincere’s mum has started responding to some comments.

“I was at a watch party; me, not my son, nor my husband, made any of those comments, but carry tf on drama.”

Under a comment saying Sincere came third only because people love Melanie, she responded: “I figured Mel won third for a lot of people, but for me… they took third.”

Sol’s livestream included shady comments towards Melanie

Bombshell Sol was also on live while the finale was on. One viewer posted a clip where someone, possibly Islanders Jaiden or Kenzie, can be heard throwing some serious shade at Melanie.

“It was literally like the Melanie show anyone that was close to her was like set,” the woman appears to have said.

Sol then walked away, saying: “Hopefully everyone didn’t hear anything.”

We probably won’t get any confirmation on who made that comment, or any more context, but it looks like the Love Island reunion is going to be very interesting. See you on 31st August!

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