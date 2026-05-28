Wait, the Mirza sisters apparently applied for Dubai Bling years before Desi Bling?!

Lailli and Alizey Mirza, otherwise known as the Mirza sisters on Desi Bling, apparently applied for Dubai Bling years ago. Well, sadly that show has been cancelled, and wasn’t renewed for a fourth season, and rumour has it they actually signed up for the old Netflix show.

It would make sense, because they were born in London before moving to India during their childhood. In 2007, they both relocated to Dubai with their mother, who launched her own aesthetics brand in Dubai called Biolite, when the sisters were just 11 years old.

One person speculated on a Reddit thread: “I saw some posts that they originally applied to Dubai Bling because they wanted to be more Arab when originally they are just Pakistani? I’m a bit confused because they literally have said: Persian, Armenian, Indian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lailli Mirza (@laillimirza)

They actually shared a video back in January 2025, in which they tagged #DubaiBling in the caption.

Safa and her husband from Dubai Bling often mix with the Desi Bling cast, and they are all part of the same rich circles there. But it was kind of all planned out, because the Mirza sisters started their own YouTube channel, PintsizedFashTV, when they were teenagers.

At the time, they were a couple of the first South Asian creators to have become content creators.”They just wanted an opportunity to be on Netflix. They obviously don’t need to prove their citizenship or ancestry for it,” speculated a Desi Bling viewer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizey Mirza (@a1izey)

It’s not like they need the show for fame, because Alizey has 343K followers on Instagram, while Lailli has 320K, and her own YouTube channel. Alizey, for example, was just 14 years old when she was represented by Bareface Model Agency, so they were spotted early!

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