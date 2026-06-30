Er, which Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are MAGA? Here’s what we know about their political views

To Netflix viewers outside the USA, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders can seem jarringly American. Texas is very much a red state. If you’re nosy about whether any of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are (openly) MAGA supporters, then here are the clues we have about their political leanings.

Rather a lot of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders follow Donald Trump on Instagram

Of course, some people might be following Donald Trump on Instagram because they like to be up-to-date on political news, or they were big fans of The Apprentice and forgot to unfollow him in 2015. But it’s fascinating for us to see which of the current Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are publicly expressing an interest in Donald Trump in this way.

As of June 2026, Brooklyn Davis, Ava Lahey and Tori Skillings all follow @realdonaldtrump (that’s his personal account, not @potus).

Brooklyn and Tori follow both Charlie Kirk’s account and his organisation Turning Point USA. Ava and Kelli Finglass also follow Turning Point USA.

Wait, is Reece a MAGA supporter?

Now, neither Reece Weaver or her husband have explicitly said they love Donald Trump and whatnot. However, some America’s Sweethearts viewers have theorised they might have some right-wing political views. Here’s why.

As of June 2026, Reece still follows Charlie Kirk on Instagram. She also follows (among many other churches) the Village Church in Texas, which has “conservative” stances on gender roles and LGBTQ+ people.

Obviously, following an account on Insta does not necessarily mean you 100 per cent agree with everything that person or organisation believes. Reece hasn’t publicly spoken about her views on these topics.

Some DCC fans have also noticed that Reece’s husband Will referred to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” in a TikTok from July 2025.

Several cheerleaders expressed support for LGBTQ+ people this June

On 26th June, The JK But Gay Show shared a TikTok of the presenters discussing “Which DCC girls give ally energy?” Many of the actual DCC girls (including some recent alumni) then piled into the comments section to confirm their beliefs. Such wholesome scenes.

Kleine Powell replied: “Happy to confirm. I love love and happiness and joy!!!”

Charly Barby, Kayla Hayes, Brenley Herrera, Armani Latimer, Madeline Massingill, Megan McElaney, Jada McLean, Kat Puryear, Maggie Rouse and Faith Ward, also confirmed they are pro-pride.

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