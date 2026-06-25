Wait, is Reece from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders a huge MAGA supporter?!

Reece has been facing rumours that she’s a MAGA supporter after Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders viewers started diving into her following list. As it turns out, she follows controversial accounts, like the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk and Turning Point official pages.

Charlie Kirk, who was shot in September 2025, is the founder behind Turning Point, a student organisation that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. In an interview with Wired, Kirk said he would vote for Donald Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

However, Reece doesn’t follow any of the Trump family, but following Charlie Kirk is enough for many. One person said: “The fact that Reece follows Charlie Kirk means she’s die hard MAGA worse than the others 😭,” but apparently most of the dancers are MAGA.

One time, Reece’s husband Will made a comment about the Gulf of America over the Gulf of Mexico, and people immediately jumped to the conclusion this must mean they are MAGA supporters, but neither of them have actually confirmed they’re right-wing.

Some people are claiming he blocked people who mentioned the Gulf of America comment. One person alleged: “She was hated on as soon as she got into Training Camp due to a post with a dead animal. When AS came out, people fell in love with her or hated her even more.”

Dallas is predominantly a liberal-leaning city, operating as a Democratic stronghold within the conservative state of Texas, while the broader Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex tends to be politically mixed or conservative. So, are we really even that surprised?!

Reece’s husband, Will, does follow three Trump accounts, including Donald Trump’s official page, as well as Donald Trump Jr and POTUS. She’s spoken about her fear of how she’d be perceived since going on the show, telling Vanity Fair the show “tested her faith.”

She said: “My first year as a rookie not knowing what they would show tested my faith, because I talked about my testimony. I didn’t know what was going to be twisted. Thankfully nothing was, but I struggled with what they were going to show and how it would be perceived.”

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