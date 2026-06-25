All the accusations about Kelli Finglass on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and how she’s reacted

Kelli Finglass has faced several accusations during her time with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, from allegedly policing the team’s bodies and asking girls to come in to take notes during practice, even when they’ve apparently been ill. So, what’s happened so far?

Kelli was accused of policing DCC girls’ bodies

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Former cheerleaders have spoken out about extreme weight restrictions causing eating disorders and severe anxiety under Kelli’s coaching. Kelli said they “really have moved away” from discussing candidate’s particular body types, despite the past controversy.

“Each cheerleader has a custom-made uniform for her shape and they are hand-tailored,” she explained to E! Online. “And outside of just trying to make that uniform fit and have the best, most beautiful lines, we don’t talk about weight or things like that.”

A lawsuit accused the team of unfair pay

The team have had huge pay rises following accusations of unfair pay. In 2018, former cheerleader Erica Wilkins filed a federal lawsuit against the Cowboys. The suit accused the team of unfair pay (paying below or barely above minimum wage) at the time.

The lawsuit also alleged that DCC were failing to compensate for all hours worked, and that they had massive pay disparities compared to the team’s male mascot. The women were successful towards the end of the season when they were given a 400% increase in pay.

She’s had backlash for controversial policies

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While these are all based on accusations alone, some cheerleaders claimed that Kelli has been making sick or injured cheerleaders attend practice to take notes, discouraged individuality, and abruptly dismissed outspoken veterans during her time as coach.

“Of course, I love beautiful, technical dancers,” said Finglass. “On our stage, which is a football field. I’m attracted to dancers that are very dynamic. They use levels. They have great power, great projection. They have to be an arena performer.”

“I’ve heard girls talk about some of the things they’ve read on message boards from seasons past,” said Finglass. But she tends not to listen to the Monday morning quarterbacks who “aren’t really on the team and in the environment, I think you can get in your head.”

There was a huge voyeurism scandal

Although Kelli wasn’t targeted directly, there was a massive voyeurism scandal targeted at DCC. Four cheerleaders accused Richard Dalrymple, a senior Cowboys executive, of voyeurism in their locker room. The Cowboys paid a $2.4 million settlement to the women.

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