There’s five happily-married girlies on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so who are they?

There’s five married cheerleaders on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and most of them got together at high school. So far, the couples involve Reece and Will, Kleine and Luc, Kennedy and Nolan, Kelcey and Nate, and KayDianna and Eric, with the first marrying in 2023.

Reece and Will

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Bride (@southernbride)

Reece met Will in high school. They met through her sister, a mutual friend, and tied the knot in April 2024, two months before the first season of America’s Sweethearts premiered. They have since left Dallas and moved to Alabama together, with her no longer on DCC.

Kleine and Luc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Kleine was the first DCC star to get married. She tied the knot with Luc Powell in May 2023, and recently retired from the team. She said that he is her biggest motivation, as well as her family, revealing: “They’ve always gone above and beyond to make me feel confident.”

Kennedy and Nolan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Ruff (@kenn_ruff_)

DCC veteran Kennedy Ruff married Nolan Ruff in May 2026. They first connected over Snapchat in August 2016 after a mutual high school friend told him that she thought he was “cute.” At their wedding, Kennedy and her squad members performed a DCC dance!

Kelcey and Nate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelcey Wetterberg (@kelcey_w)

Kelcey Wetterberg married Nate Crnkovich in December 2024, in one intimate ceremonies, before having a larger wedding at a ballroom where they both grew up. She called the wedding a “dream come true” to PEOPLE. They now have a baby on the way!

KayDianna and Eric

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KayDianna MacKenzie (@kaydiannamackenzie)

KayDianna Garza married Eric Garza in March 2023. Their wedding went viral thanks to the dance she performed with DCC! They originally met and began dating while attending Texas Christian University (TCU) in 2019, and have been happily married since.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.