Omg, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kleine Powell and Megan McElaney just got a huge promotion

Gals, we finally have confirmation on who two of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ All-Stars will be for the 2026-2027 football season. I’m guessing that you’re going to be pretty pleased about who they are.

Kleine Powell and Megan McElaney are going to be All-Stars this year. So, we’ll be seeing plenty more of them, even though they both retired at the end of the last season. What a relief!

Marissa Leschber – who is among the veteran cheerleaders currently at training camp – posted a cute Instagram reel confirming the news. She filmed Kleine and Megan wearing their Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms in a changing room. The caption reads: “When your recently retired friends are back as All-Stars. We just can’t stay away!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Leschber (@marissa.leschber)

If you’re wondering about what an “All-Star” actually is, then Kelli Finglass has nicely explained it for us all. She said to USA Today: “There are a few girls who, after spending their time with us, we’ll give them an extended contract to do appearances when our appearance load has gotten too heavy … the girls that are All-Stars are usually our most seasoned vets. They just can’t commit to the full football squad game commitment, but they can still do some on-and-off appearances and a few select performances.”

All-Stars also act as reserves for the main team. If a cheerleader is injured and can’t perform, an All-Star can take their place. We saw this happen to Reece in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three.

If you’re all caught up on the Netflix show, then you’ll already know that Kleine chose to retire at the end of the 2025-2026 season. This was her fifth year on the team. However, Kleine has continued doing media appearances for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders since then. Many fans have been speculating whether Judy and Kelli were plotting to promote her to an All-Star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Megan retired at the same time, after winning the Veteran of the Year award. Yay for her!

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