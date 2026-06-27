Alas, eight of our fav Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders definitely left before the 2026-2027 season

Season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has only just landed on Netflix. However, the dancers are actually at training camp right now preparing for the next football season. So, we already know that eight beloved Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have left, and won’t be on the team for the 2026-2027 season (and are unlikely to be featured much in a fourth season of America’s Sweethearts). Sorry, gals.

Yes, Reece is definitely gone

I have bad news for those of you who developed an odd obsession with Reece Weaver during America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She’s definitely quit, after only three years on the team.

Reece has denied that her husband Will pressured her into quitting. She told People: “I do feel like a lot of people are taking it and turning it into more of a negative intention, because my intentions were very honest and very true. I have had such a time trying to figure out what I was going to do, but I had so much peace that I was supposed to take a leap of faith.”

I’ve no idea what that means, but good luck to her x

Two of our favs retired, but will be All-Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Leschber (@marissa.leschber)



Many Netflix viewers also mourned that another fan-favourite, Kleine Powell, retired at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Well, don’t fret, because we haven’t seen the last of Kleine. Marissa Leschber confirmed on her Instagram that even though Kleine and Megan McElaney had retired, they’d been promoted to All-Stars for the 2026-2027 season. Yay!

Four other veterans retired from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kelee Norris, Tori Skillings, Madeline Salter and Lea Tunnell also left the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team after the 2025-2026 season. We don’t know lots about their future plans yet, but it seems likely we wouldn’t see as much of them in a fourth season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Sozzles.

Karley Swindel was cut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karley Swindel (@karley_swindel)



Although seven veterans decided it was time to take a step back from cheerleading, one fan fav doesn’t seem to have left of her own violation. Karley did re-audition for the team at finals alongside the other vets. However, Karley was not chosen to go to training camp for the 2026-2027 season.

You might have seen rumours on Reddit or TikTok about this, or the hashtag #JusticeForKarley. However, neither Karley nor the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have stated a reason yet.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.