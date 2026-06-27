Ariana Madix’s outfits from Love Island USA season eight, ranked by the ludicrous prices

Pretty much everybody on Love Island is super hot, and wearing flashy outfits. So, for the celebrity host to be visibly superior to the plebeian contestants, they must wear an even flashier outfit. Ariana Madix has worn some very out-there fits so far on Love Island USA season eight. We found where she (or the wardrobe team) got all the outfits from… and the prices. So, here’s a ranking of Ariana Madix’s outfits from Love Island season eight by how laughably expensive they are.

6. Episode five – $790

There are no words that do justice to the weirdness of this ensemble. The matching “blue dots print” top and pants are from Jean Paul Gaultier. Together, they cost $790.

5. Episode 14 – $2,215

Ariana stunned the Love Islanders by debuting a new hairstyle (oh, and by eliminating Gabriel and Sol, I guess). This is the “scarlet garden” II dress from Aurela Hoxha. It’s handmade from glass and crystal beads. I’m afraid the dress will set you back $2,215.

4. Episode 18 – $2,798

After the boys headed off to Casa Amor, Ariana paid the girls a visit in the villa. She brought them a pressie – 12 fit blokes on a boat. What a win!

For this critical moment, Ariana wore a $1,749 “sacred shell” top and a matching $1,049 skirt from Aurela Hoxha. Yes, those are real shells and pearls.

3. Episode 13 – $3,400

While the Islanders read out love letters to each other, Ariana wore this wet-look dress. This outfit is almost wearable outside of Love Island! Like, you might even be able to wear it to a work party without being fired on the spot!

Unfortunately, this “spring awakening mini dress” from Dipetsa is made-to-order, in Greece. You’ll need patience, plus $3,400.

2. Episode six – $4,400

This is “the camila look” by Patbo, and it confuses me on many levels. Who would aspire to have nipples made of big jewels? Did Ariana wear a feathered skirt because the decking by the pool needed dusting? And, above all who would pay $4,400 for this?

1. Episode one – $6,890

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Ariana wore her most expensive outfit of season eight (so far) in the very first episode. Well, that’s one way to make an impression! This is the “impossible asymmetric backless evening dress” by Tom Ford. I’m assuming the dress is called “impossible” because it is impossible for most people to wear it for more than five minutes at a time unless they forgo breathing, and their skin is made from double-sided tape? Oh, and it costs $6,890. *Sighs*.

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