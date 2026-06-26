From makeouts to meltdowns, let’s revisit every Casa Amor moment before the recoupling

Halfway through Love Island USA season eight, Casa Amor is coming to a close. Couples have been tested, connections doubted, and new romances blossomed. So, here’s the full breakdown of everything that’s happened so far on Casa Amor on Love Island season eight.

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The original couples going into Casa Amor were Kayda and Zach, Trinity and Bryce, Aniya and KC, Melanie and Sincere, and Kenzie and Corbin. Caleb and Jen went into Casa Amor single.

It started out in full-fledged chaos. The boys were told they were heading to the “Hearts on Fire” challenger, but instead got a text and arrived at Casa Amor. The six new Casa girls, Sydney, Alannah, Amora, Jaiden, Parmida, and Tiera greeted the boys with dances and more than enough makeouts. The craziest part? The girls back in the villa got to watch this in real time through a live TV feed. It left the girls in tears.

The next episode, the girls back in the villa got a surprise when 12 new Casa boys showed up. A brutal, fast-paced speed dating elimination twist whittled down the 12 boys to six. The six Casa boys who survived were Corey, Trae, Gal, Ronnie, Dylan, and Carl.

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After seeing the boys flirt with the Casa girls, they decided to open themselves up. Kayda started testing things out with Chay, Cory pursued Melanie hard, and Carl focused exclusively on Aniya.

Three days into Casa is when things started to heat up. Zach became super physical with Alannah, sharing multiple steamy kisses. KC admitted he wasn’t closing any doors and explored with multiple bombshells. Sincere decided to pursue Sydney and their chemistry kept building. Kenzie’s confidence in her connection with Corbin started to fade while he explored things with Jaiden.

Throughout it all, Bryce and Trinity kept talking about how much they missed each other, with both of them crying in confessionals and sleeping alone outside.

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The next episode is when the Islanders were truly tested. Attention shifted to mysterious mailboxes that appeared in both villas containing photos of out-of-context moments across Casa Amor. Everyone became emotional. Kayda was left stunned and Melanie was in full on denial about Sincere kissing Amora.

Zach became concerned over Kayda, realising that she received an equally damaging photo of him. KC was unsettled over Aniya’s kiss, Corbin was unfazed about Kenzie, and Bryce was left in tears over Trinity kissing Corey. The episode closed out with the girls deciding they were going to fully embrace their Casa Amor experience.

Simply put, there’s been drama. Tons of it. There have been tears, yelling, and more makeouts than than you can count. Tonight is the last night of Casa Amor, as it only lasts a week. These couples have truly been tested but now the biggest question remains: who will return to the villa and who will recouple with a bombshell?

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