The whopping amounts Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders stars make from their Instagram posts

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are getting paid insane amounts for posting an Instagram, and we can reveal how much. At first, choreographer Judi wasn’t entirely on board with the whole social media thing, but it genuinely helps the dancers not burnout.

Having worked with brands like Bumble, Dove, Maybelline and Caraway, DCC star Jada revealed: “It all varies. But it can go anywhere from, like, $5,000 for me right now to, like, $50,000. So, a lot more than I was making sitting at my nine to five, that I can confirm.”

She’s been doing content creation full-time since retiring from the team, as she makes enough to do so. “I cannot complain. Now I’m just doing social media full-time, mainly brand deals,” Jada revealed on the show, and she’s not the only DCC star to become a creator.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Mclean (@jadaboo0203)

For Reece, it was enough for both her and husband Will Allman to give notice at their full-time gigs. Working for Applebee’s, Xyzal and other brands has “been an amazing financial opportunity,” she said. “It’s, like, a blessing, but also just a really big responsibility.”

Faith was filmed telling her co-stars about a partnership with luxury makeup line Charlotte Tilbury. She currently has 413K Instagram followers, where she’s known as Flexi Faith, and revealed: “I can’t believe the money in social media. Like, it is insane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

“The girls are now becoming influencers, which I have fought in the past,” longtime choreographer Judy Trammell said. “But they’re becoming so successful with it, so they’re not having to kill themselves with a nine-to-five job,” after giving the girls a huge pay rise.

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