Omg, four DCC stars were paid off after they accused guy of filming them in locker room

There was a huge voyeurism scandal with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, in which four of the dancers apparently spotted a guy filming them in the locker room. It all happened in 2015, with those cheerleaders reportedly being given a $2.4million settlement seven years later.

At the time, four cheerleaders accused Richard Dalrymple, the team’s senior vice president of public relations, of voyeurism after they allegedly caught him filming them undressing in a locker room during a 2015 season kick-off event at AT&T Stadium. Yikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AT&T Stadium (@attstadium)

One cheerleader reported seeing him standing behind a partial wall in the women’s locked dressing room with his phone extended toward the undressing women. The team quietly settled with the four women in May 2016, with each receiving nearly $400,000.

He allegedly gained entry to the back door of the cheerleaders’ locked dressing room by using a security key card. Each of the cheerleaders were ordered to sign NDAs as part of the agreement, according to several people with knowledge of the events and letters sent by attorneys.

The same man was also separately accused by a fan of taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson (the Cowboys’ senior vice president and daughter of Jerry Jones) in the team’s draft war room. He retired in 2022, when ESPN broke the news story.

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Dalrymple, who did not respond to interview requests by ESPN, told team officials he entered the cheerleaders’ locker room not knowing the women were there and left right away, a team source said. His account was contradicted, with him calling both allegations false.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in his statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental.

“The other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.” A Cowboys representative said the team thoroughly investigated both alleged incidents and found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple, with no evidence.

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