She’s juggling NannyTok with looking after kids, so who is Taylor from Million Dollar Nannies?

Taylor Hayward is on season one of Million Dollar Nannies working as an elite nanny for the world’s richest in Ibiza. She’s stirred up some drama on the show so far, so here’s everything we know about Taylor from Million Dollar Nannies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hayward (@taylor.hayward14)

She’s an Ohio-based nanny who also doubles in content creation. She’s currently dating Mitchell Bienvenue who’s also on the show and works as a nanny. They’ve been dating for six years and Mitchell only agreed to be on season one of Million Dollar Nannies if Taylor could join him in Ibiza.

Before becoming a nanny, she went to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she was a cheerleader. She’s also a part of #nannytok, with over 386,000 followers on TikTok and over five million likes. On Instagram, she has over 4,600 followers.

Taylor’s also close with her nanny mom, Nicole Wills, and they frequently post on TikTok together. She recently posted a video of her flying to London to surprise Minnie and Margo and “POV: You fly to London just to hug your nanny mom again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hayward (@taylor.hayward14)

Her current nanny mum who was featured on season one of Million Dollar Nannies is Nicola Wills. Nicola has two young daughters, and is the host of her own podcast, Inspire with Nicola. According to her TikTok bio, she’s a “Reality Queen, Podcast Host, and Entrepreneur.”

Mitchell, her boyfriend of over six years, posted a heartfelt Instagram post saying this about Taylor: “I’m especially grateful to have had Taylor by my side through every high and low. Going through an experience like this together is something I’ll always cherish.” Taylor’s been receiving some criticism lately as on season one of Million Dollar Nannies, she left her two nanny kids with another nanny to go argue on the beach with her boyfriend. So it looks like the couple have maybe ironed things out since.

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