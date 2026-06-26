All the rumoured past partners of the messy Love Island USA cast, from Sincere to Kenzie

The Love Island USA cast are now looking for love, but it turns out they’ve had their fair share of it in the past, apparently. From Sincere’s alleged exes coming out to have their say, to Kenzie’s old photos with her rumoured exes doing the rounds, who are the former ‘partners’?

Old pics of Kenzie with ‘exes’ circulate

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Kenzie’s ex-boyfriend from about six years ago is allegedly a Trump supporter. She’s recently received online backlash for allegedly being MAGA, as she was featured in a video with a Trump flag behind her, but her family have been adamant they’re anti-Trump.

However, since then, we’ve found an old video of her messing around with a guy who people think is her ex-boyfriend. It was posted on her TikTok page in 2020, where she’s seen smiling before turning the camera round on the man in question, who is wearing a face mask.

Sincere’s alleged ex made comments

@allymlewis like lets be grown and own up to our mistakes boo dont play dumb 🤥 ♬ I am ᑕOᑎᖴᑌᘔᘔᒪᗴᗪ – J.hauntyn

One alleged ex of Sincere Rhea, called Ally Lewis, saying she’s “not here to air business.” Ally posted a photo of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my best friend.” She wrote, “Sincerely don’t GAF and posting my ex because what’s he gonna do.”

She revealed he’s 5ft 10in and, in a separate video, claimed, “Guys trying to explain themselves after getting caught being sneaky MFs and expecting us to believe the most unbelievable lies a human could ever come up with,” but this could be about literally any of her exes.

Zach called someone his ‘BF’

i found some very interesting things on zach’s instagram hold up 😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/xI7znD6SKD — eva ★ 𖦹 (@twotimesasfun) June 13, 2026

Zach Georgiou has been spotted hanging out with an old “BF” in a resurfaced post, and people think he’s an ex. Others simply think they’re best friends who are joking around, after photos of them writing their initials in the sand with a love heart around were shared.

The guy, Dan Scott, is a 23-year-old currently in the USA. Could he be there to support his bestie? It appears as though he commented on the photos a couple of months ago, “Who is the cute guy with the moustache?” Zach replied, “my bf x.” Dan replied with a kissing emoji.

Carl Schmidt’s ex is mega famous

@carolinecrayy Replying to @lexy I felt like I needed to follow up lol loveislandusa ♬ original sound – Caroline Cray

Caroline Cray is Carl Schmidt’s ex-girlfriend. For the uninitiated, Caroline has a severe of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) and as a result she’s severely allergic to almost everything. She’s currently only able to have water, oats and a hypoallergenic formula.

Kyle Greene’s ex claims he went on holiday

Love island and casting bum ass men. Why is the casa boy already getting exposed..#LoveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/NWkfUmqCBD — M_ttamara (@m_ttamara) June 22, 2026

Kyle Greene’s ex-girlfriend is claiming he told her he was moving to Chicago two days before entering Love Island USA. Whilst Kyle doesn’t have pictures of him with his ex Maddie Weis on his Instagram, Maddie’s dog, Banks, has a story highlight on Kyle and her page.

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