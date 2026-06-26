Here are the exact application criteria for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – I feel nauseous

In season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, pretty much everyone who rocks up to the auditions is an amazing dancer. But what makes the victors stand out from the masses? What does it take to actually become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader? Great rizz? Perfect hair? Low self-esteem and strong people-pleasing tendencies? We found the exact application criteria for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This has actually made me feel ill.

Yes, women are judged for their appearance

I’m not even paraphrasing. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders website in 2026 spells out: “Judges’ evaluations are based on the following: dance technique, high kick technique, splits, showmanship, appearance, energy, enthusiasm, poise, personality.”

These requirements are elaborated on in the section about dance moves at auditions. Apparently, “Confidence is a competitive performance quality for all candidates. Exercise great posture with strong, controlled movements and of course, smile!”

You have to expose your midriff

Well, how else can the judges check your body can be commodified for the male gaze?

For the online first round of auditions, candidates send a “recent full-length shot” in which they “wear fitted workout attire”. Applicants need to send a video of a dance performance “to upbeat music” in which they “wear hair down, dance crop top, dance shorts”.

Similarly, if you make it to the in-person audition stage, you should wear “two-piece attire”. The site defines this as “dance or athletic bra top with dance shorts”. You’re not allowed to wear “biker shorts or bikini-style bottoms”.

It’s a requirement that “hair should be worn down in a contemporary style”. Also, “candidates are encouraged to wear make-up that complements their natural beauty”. That sentence really makes me squirm.

Oh, and you can become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader if you have a tattoo, but “we ask that visible tattoos are appropriately covered for auditions, rehearsals, games and appearances”. God forbid a woman show individuality!

Oh, the requirements used to be even worse

Lurking elsewhere on the Dallas Cowboys’ website is a different webpage, that was published in 2018. This application criteria seems to be from the era that was documented in the CMT show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, not the Netflix show. The requirements for cheerleaders who auditioned then are even more detailed (and horrifying).

This webpage says “there are no height or weight requirements”, however “you should look well-proportioned in dancewear.” Yikes.

In addition to the criteria listed above, judges in 2018 were evaluating the women on their “personal appearance” and “figure”.

Back then, the rules about make-up were even stricter. The webpage says: “Choose mostly mattes for eye shadows. A little shimmer is okay but avoid a very glittery look. Also avoid false eyelashes that are very solid or very long, as they can make eyes appear heavy and too dark. Cheek and lip colours should be vibrant neutral tones, avoid shades that are loud/bright.

“Also avoid too much contrast with contouring and highlighting. Finally, a spray tan can look great, but it should be warm without orange tones and with face and body colour being similar. Facial features are ‘lost’ when a spray tan is too dark.”

Are we even surprised that the hopeful applicants are assumed to be white?

The site also has instructions for dancers who can’t do the splits, but would like to. The guidelines warn: “Be consistent with your stretching routine and never rush the process. Injuries will lead to disappointment and set you back from your goal.”

Injuries might also lead to pain, or ongoing health issues, or scary bills. But naturally, it’s your odds of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader that matter the most!

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