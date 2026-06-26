Did Taylor and Mitchell from Million Dollar Nannies break up? Here’s where they stand now

The cast of Million Dollar Nannies includes a couple – Mitchell Bienvenue and Taylor Hawyard. Many Hulu viewers were a bit perplexed by their relationship, especially as Taylor always seemed to be at the centre of the drama on the show. So, what happened to Mitchell and Taylor after Million Dollar Nannies? Here’s an in-depth update.

Did Mitchell move to LA?

In the Hulu show Million Dollar Nannies, we saw Mark Ebinger and his “three dads” family offer Mitchell more work at his home in Los Angeles. Mitchell considered making the move, as he felt he’d bonded with the family’s son Coy.

I hate to break it to you, but Mitchell turns the job down. After filming Million Dollar Nannies in Ibiza, he returned to Columbus in Ohio.

Yup, Mitchell and Taylor are still together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Bienvenue | 📍 Columbus, Ohio (@mitchellbienvenue)



Million Dollar Nannies was filmed in August 2025. As of June 2026, Taylor and Mitchell seem to be very much together still. Over the last month, they’ve competed together in a Spartan Race (a sort of obstacle course), watched an Aviators game, and attended their friends’ wedding together.

They’ve even taken their relationship to the next stage

Mitchell and Taylor moved into their first home together on 1st February 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Bienvenue | 📍 Columbus, Ohio (@mitchellbienvenue)

Wow, he’s even defending Taylor from trolls

I think it’s safe to say that Taylor is not the most popular cast member from Million Dollar Nannies at the moment. Mitchell has been clapping back at trolls who comment on his Insta posts.

For instance, one Insta user told Mitchell that Taylor was “definitely holding you back”. He replied: “Respectfully, that’s not an accurate read of my life. She’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

One person wrote a whole essay about their opinions on Mitchell and Taylor. They said: “I hope you watched the season and seen the lies, destruction, and manipulation you have accepted in your relationship… over a successful fulfilling career.”

Mitchell responded: “I don’t think it’s fair to judge Taylor off of a one season show. I know the real Taylor and I love her.”

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