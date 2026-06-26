Here’s all the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders members who have sadly passed away

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have faced some tragedies in their time, including seven deaths on the team. Two choreographers, a director, three dancers and a security guard have sadly passed away since the team was created, and leave huge holes in the DCC world.

Criscilla Anderson

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Criscilla was a former DCC choreographer and reality television personality who starred on Country Ever After. She passed away in December 2025 following a long battle with colon cancer. You’ll remember her from starring on DCC as an audition charge in 2024.

Tami Barber

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Tami was a DCC squad member who cheered from 1977 to 1980. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. Her rookie year was during the 1977-78 football season, and then remained on the team for three years, before retiring after the 1979-80 season.

Suzanne Mitchell

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The iconic DCC Director from 1976 to 1989, Suzanne transformed the squad into an internationally-recognised brand. She died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 73. She wrote in a Survivor’s Story for Pancreatic Cancer Action that her career was “incredible”.

Texie Waterman Howard

Texie was the team’s DCC choreographer from 1972 to 1983, and established the team’s signature look and dance style. She was the first choreographer for the team, but sadly died of lung cancer in 1996. Her mother was a dance instructor who co-founded Dallas Civic Ballet.

Meagan Flaherty

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A beloved training camp candidate from DCC: Making the Team, Meagan passed away from leukaemia in 2016. She also danced for the Dallas Stars before joining Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, alongside working as a barista when she wasn’t busy training.

Michelle Parma

Michelle was a DCC member for two years, as a rookie from 1993 to 1994, as well as an MTV personality starring on Road Rules. She sadly died in a car accident in 2002. She remained on the team before retiring after the 1994-95 season, and worked as an actress.

Phil Whitfield

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Although not a dancer, Phil was a fixture on DCC: Making the Team as a longtime security guard and audition host. He passed away in 2023. He began his career at Texas Stadium in 1993, where he served as a security guard at both Texas Stadium and AT&T Stadium.

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