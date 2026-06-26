The whopping amount Judi and Kelly make on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders each year

Kelli and Judi are running the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and it turns out that they’re getting a massive salary for their hard work. They’ve just decided to give the girls huge pay rises, but what about the director and choreographer’s annual earnings?!

According to insider reports and industry estimates, it’s believed their earnings come to around $200K each per year. It’s also alleged that, given their 30+ year tenures and demanding roles, they likely command double to quadruple what the part-time cheerleaders pull in.

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Celebrity Net Worth reports that director Kelli has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, while head choreographer Judy has an estimated net worth of $1.6 million. Veterans on the team can now earn up to $75+ an hour, with the potential to make $150,000 annually.

Kelly cheered for the Dallas Cowboys from 1984 to 1989. Following her retirement from the squad, she was hired directly by Jerry Jones and has served as the director since 1991, while all of those smooth routines really are thanks to Judi. What an absolute queen.

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Kelli lives in a fairly typical family home in Texas, where she’s remained for over four decades with her husband, Joel, and their two children, while Judi’s everyday house shocked a lot of people, who expected her to live in some giant family mansion.

“The girls are now becoming influencers, which I have fought in the past,” longtime choreographer Judy Trammell said. “But they’re becoming so successful with it, so they’re not having to kill themselves with a nine-to-five job,” after giving the girls a huge pay rise.

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