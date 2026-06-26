Love Island USA’s Gabriel defends his excessive kissing in the villa after backlash

Gabriel Vasconcelos has officially been dumped from the Love Island USA villa. At the end of a tense recoupling, Melanie Moreno chose to kick him out. She argued that Gabriel had kissed a lot of different Islanders, so seemed to be “constantly looking for the next best thing” instead of a long-term relationship. Now he’s out the Love Island villa, Gabriel has responded to criticism about kissing lots of Islanders.

Gabriel told People: “I was kissing people out of the challenge, but everyone’s kissing everyone out of the challenge too. But when it’s Gabriel, when it’s a Latino, it’s wrong?”

People outside the villa have accused Gabriel of being reluctant to settle down, too. For instance, he kissed two new bombshells while he was coupled up with Beatriz.

But I feel like their reasoning for picking Gabe isn’t fair because isn’t that the point in Love Island? To explore until you find someone you like? — No Chloe Bailey Slander Formed, Shall Prosper (@Impermanent_D6) June 19, 2026

Gabriel claims he was confused by Love Island viewers’ perceptions of him until he watched the show for himself. “When I started watching the episode, I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, you have a reason to be saying that. Most of my conversations with the guys and the girls weren’t there, because it’s 24 hours in one hour. Production preferred putting me kissing and making out.”

He also defended his out-there, tongue-based kissing technique. “I haven’t seen one Brazilian saying that I’m kissing weird, but I understand. Everyone [who he kissed] was okay with that. I never heard from them. Not everyone’s going to be the same, but it doesn’t mean that it’s worse or better than someone else.”

Gabriel also told Entertainment Tonight he was frustrated that Love Island viewers didn’t see more of him talking to women instead of just kissing them. He said: “All my conversations? I couldn’t see that. It’s 24 hours in one hour. It’s a lot of people. Everything was just showing me making out, and talking about sex, and everything.”

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