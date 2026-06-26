All the DCC members who have been with a Dallas Cowboys player, despite being against the rules

There’s been a “no fraternisation” rule between Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the players since 1972. Coach Tom Landry implemented the rule after the squad transitioned from high school cheerleaders to professional adults. However, the rule hasn’t always been followed. Here’s all the DCC who have been with a Dallas Cowboys player, despite it being against the rules.

Niki Green

Niki cheered for the team in the mid-1990’s and notably for the Super Bowl XXX in 1996, where the Dallas Cowboys won the championship. After retiring from the squad, Niki married Dallas Cowboys player Toby Gowin. He played for the Cowboys from 1997 to 1999, before playing for the New Orlean Saints, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars. They currently live in East Texas, and have one son, Jaeger, and one daughter, Greenlee, together.

Abigail Klein

Abigail cheered for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for three years, from 2007 to 1010, making the squad at just 18-years-old. In 2012, Abigail was spotted on a date with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman. They were photographed together leaving a a Sunset Boulevard restaurant in West Hollywood. Troy was even seen buying her roses. How romantic.

The Dallas Cowboys organisation maintained that they were just friends and Abigail and Troy never confirmed they were together. Troy played for 12 seasons on the Dallas Cowboys, so he’s one of the most well-known players in the entire organisation. So you can imagine the headlines it raised when they were spotted together. Their relationship didn’t end up going anywhere, and they’re both married to their respective partners now.

There’s a strict rule of no dating between the Dallas Cowboys players and the cheerleaders, that both parties have maintained pretty well so far. It seems that none of the cheerleaders nor the players think it’s worth risking their careers over. Valid. There’s no rule against dating other NFL members though. Just as long as they’re not a Cowboy.

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