Million Dollar Nannies star drops a major hint and confirms whether we’re getting a season two

All episodes are out now of Million Dollar Nannies season one, and we’ve seen what life is like for the elite nannies of the world’s richest in Ibiza. So, now we’re wondering, are we getting a season two of Million Dollar Nannies? Well, Leah Barrs may have just confirmed that season two of Million Dollar Nannies is on the way.

“As of right now, there’s plans to [have] another season and there’s plans for me to bring these nannies back,” Leah said in a TikTok she posted on June 24. While it’s not officially confirmed by Hulu, Leah at least is hopeful that there will be a season two of Million Dollar Nannies. Lucky for viewers who are wanting an inside look into lives of the elite nannies.

But, not all of the season one cast members are likely to return. Referring to Leah’s falling out with Sydney, she said: “I don’t want to bring someone who I can’t trust.” They had a disagreement in season one after Leah got fired by The G’s and Sydney accepted a full-time position from them. They last posted Instagram pictures together in October 2025. Yikes, it’s been a while.

She told Insider TV that she’d love to return for a second season. “I just know there’s so many different other places we can go and travel to where there’s such a need for travel nannies. And I know there’s been interest from the families, as well, for us to travel with them.” So maybe season two won’t be filming in Ibiza this go around.

If the filming schedule for the next season were to follow season one’s, the show would film this summer in 2026 with a premiere in 2027. There haven’t been any reports yet if filming for the second season has been spotted. Also, the cast members from the show don’t appear to be filming according to their social media. So, I guess we’ll just have to wait for an official confirmation.

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