Sol’s friend defends her behaviour as she gets backlash on Love Island USA, but it backfires

Sol Mya‘s friend, Evelyn Rain, is now trying to defend the Love Island USA star’s behaviour in response to getting rejected. However, people think that she may have actually put her foot in it because she revealed how many times Sol has received a ‘no’ for modelling jobs.

During a TikTok live, Evelyn claimed she “is used to being rejected.” She said, “Her family, friends, everyone abandoned that girl. That’s why it’s interesting to see so many people come forward. I’m like, ‘Where were you when it was me and Priscilla helping her out?'”

“My point is there is so much that can be misunderstood online, but again, me standing here and defending her or talking about her personally isn’t going to change people’s opinion or what you see with your own eyes on TV, but it’s going to suck for her,” she added.

She continued: “That girl worked and worked and worked, and the same for me, because that’s how we were able to survive, was having each other. The only way she’s been able to overcome anything is facing rejection. That girl does not think she’s a 20 out of 10.”

It comes as Sol was sent home as none of the boys chose to recouple with her, with many people watching claiming she isn’t used to rejection. And instead of defending her, everyone who has seen Evelyn’s TikTok Lives are convinced she’s spilling Sol’s tea.

@evelyn.rain23 Episode 9 going to wait a few more episodes before doing another one I really hope things are going better for her 💙💙 love u girbanirb ♬ original sound – evelyn.rain23

“She did not walk up in that saying, ‘I’m going to be the hottest b****,’ no. There’s a few theories that are going to give her a laugh,” she said, sarcastically adding, “My friend is going to be so embarrassed when she comes back, that her best friend came online hyping her up.”

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