‘I was underestimated’: Nikki responds to backlash after winning Outlast: The Jungle

Nikki Hru is brutally responding to criticism that she should not have won Outlast: The Jungle, with people saying she barely contributed and didn’t have a strategy. However, she’s now clapped back and said that she’s “actually really sensitive and sentimental” about her win.

She said on Instagram Stories: “The amount of love and support that I’ve been receiving from people all over the world across these different platforms, it just means so much to me. I just really hope people watching can realise being underestimated can be a big asset.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

“It doesn’t really matter how other people are estimating your abilities or what they think you’re able to do. It really matters how much faith you have in yourself and you can go so far off of that. Anyway, thank you so much, this has been a surreal experience,” she added.

She described winning as “surreal” and said, “All of these things are so weird. But thank you to anyone who has supported me and Maddy, or supported this entire endeavour. I cannot express how much gratitude I have for all of you, and how humbling it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki also shaded co-star Ben and wrote: “Genuinely hate the type of man who tries to use their size to intimidate a woman. I don’t think it’s ok behaviour. I never called him misogynistic. I said he stifled me as a person. Which he did. I have negative opinions of him.”

“Just like he has negative opinions of me. We all did a lot, and I have never diminished that. But having him consistently shoot people down and belittle specifically my efforts isn’t exactly him being a good teammate,” Nikki added, clearly proving they’re not friends.

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