‘It keeps me up’: Halle reveals how leaving Outlast: The Jungle early impacted her mentally

Halle Cooley has revealed how much leaving Outlast: The Jungle has impacted her mental health, as she didn’t make it to the end. She essentially tapped out from the winning team, as she formed a bond with Nikki Hru and Maddy Jones, and even Nikki isn’t annoyed.

She wrote: “I will forever beat myself up for not making it to the end, and I cried watching Maddy and Nikki win. Tears of joy being so proud of my team, but sadness too knowing I should’ve been right there with them celebrating. I wish I could’ve given more.

“I wish I stayed longer for myself and my team. It’s hard to not have the thoughts of what you would’ve done differently keep you up at night. I’m trying to give myself grace and know that I did my best in something I had zero experience in, and had nothing left.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halle cooley (@hallejolene)

When someone asked Halle why she left the show early, Nikki responded, “She was amazing to have!!! Halle pushed her body to absolute limits. Can’t even say she quit, she gave this competition her absolute all like the badass she is 👏🏼.”

Halle revealed she’s “sad” and wishes she stayed until the end with Team Alpha. She wrote: “Props to everyone out there who did this, because starving, being eaten alive by bugs, sleeping on the floor and going days without water in the jungle is not for the weak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halle cooley (@hallejolene)

“It’s crazy how the show only shows 1% of our time out there; there are so many moments not aired that I will cherish forever.” Nikki has described Halle as “one of the most inspiring badass women I have ever met,” while Maddy said, “My girl. You are forever my sister.”

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