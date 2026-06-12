Um, Outlast: The Jungle’s Halle Cooley ‘made a living off of creepy men’ in unique job

Before trying to win $1 million on Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle, Halle Cooley was working at a breastaurant, of all places. She has openly admitted she was making a living “off of creepy men saying you’re the most beautiful woman they’ve ever seen” during her college days.

In 2024, Halle was juggling college alongside her Twin Peaks job, which is a breastaurant where the attentive female waitstaff usually wear revealing uniforms. Nowadays though, Halle works as a model, Jiu Jitsu manager and barrel racer in Georgetown, Texas.

The staff wear outfits like swimsuits, lingerie, or specialised holiday costumes. But that was before Halle’s social media “blew up when she done her first bareback video” with her horse, Ricky, who is six years old, and can even stand up on him.

In 2024, she was studying Business at McCombs, in which she realised she’s “not being made to do this.” She also asked her boss for time off when she was working there, and even joked how she predicted her college job by sharing a photo of her as a kid in the same outfit.

She was still working on the same ranch at the time, and looking after her horses. And in 2023, Halle shared a video getting ready for her job at Twin Peaks, in which she said: “I am broker than broke right now, and I need a job and I’ve been doing my freelance modelling.”

Halle said: “I just need something that’s actually consistent and I worked at a golf course before, but since I’ve had to move for college, I’ve had to find somewhere closer. I thought, why not Twin Peaks? My sister worked there and said she made a good amount of money.”

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