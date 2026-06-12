We found the Outlast: The Jungle contestants on Instagram, from Halle to Wes

From Halle to Wes, there’s 16 different personalities on Outlast: The Jungle, and sometimes that means clashes. But on Instagram, they’re all living their own personal lives, whether it’s Sean training in the gym or Halle taking her horse on the ranch for another ride.

Halle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halle cooley (@hallejolene)

Our social media queen Halle Cooley has over 200K followers on Instagram, and that was before the show even started! She shares everything from looking after her family’s ranch and showing her influencer fashion fits, to riding her horse on the weekends.

Wes

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Wes has 17K followers and obviously features snippets of his NFL career, as well as photos with his friends and family, and snippets of his work with brands, like Fabletics. His dear friend, Randi Kalimi, sadly passed away just as Outlast: The Jungle came out.

Sean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Jacobs MS CSCS | Strength • Movement • Longevity (@seanjacobs901)

Sean mostly promotes his fitness business on Instagram, and educates people on strength, movement and longevity. You may have seen the moment he fainted face-first into a pot of boiling water on the show. He plans to teach everyone about how he recovered.

Abby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Chu (@achuchu22)

Abby is a gator hunter who loves scuba diving and dogs, and it’s obvious that she’s passionate about sharing that on socials. She has over 1K followers and often shares videos on her adrenaline junkie activities, whether it’s jumping off a hotel or riding a horse.

Ben

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Orndorff (@restlessben)

Ben really is restless, like his Instagram name, and clearly cannot sit still. He’s shared insights into his life of travelling, hiking mountains and even doing up his garden. It also looks like Ben may have gone back to his job of being a federal agent again!

Braxton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braxton Fish (@braxtonfish7)

Braxton is an adventure vlogger. His Instagram page shows he camped on the beach in Hawaii, climbed mountains, gone snowboarding, and shared it all with his 15K followers on TikTok. Braxton is mostly based in Utah, and always wanted reality TV fame!

Dave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@davececchini)

Dave is really open about his love of the outdoors on Instagram. He opened up about having to put down two of his rescue dogs last year, which was really hard for him, and basically, if you’re going to follow him, make sure you care about survival tactics!

Leiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leiya Pillitteri (@leiya_p)

Leiya is a fisherwoman, and it’s blatantly clear to see how good she is at it on her Instagram. She has 35K followers on there, and mostly travels, spends time with her dog, goes noodling, and even has a separate page dedicated to making poetry.

Maddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Jones (@maddy.hunts)

Maddy is a lover of outdoors, and she quite literally is not inside in any of her pics. She’s got 35K followers, which mostly comes from people loving to watch her work a bow and arrow, and even promotes her own Etsy shop on Instagram.

Marshall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Strain (@marshall_strain)

Marshall is a dedicated father and husband, and it’s clear to see on his page. He wrote, “Being a Dad to these incredible kids is my greatest gift. Soaked up these last couple weeks of summer fun before school starts.” Aww!

Nikki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki is a budding actor, and even has an acting reel on her Instagram. Most of her photos are of her modelling, or involve clips of her talking about relationships on a podcast. Sorry, but she’s also a boxer, and is even sponsored by the likes of Adidas!

Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Colburn (@captainn_morgs)

Morgan is very family-oriented on socials, as she has shared lots of snippets of her baby with her loved ones. She also has a dog with her husband, Django, who they’ve looked after for nine years. She spends most of her time in the forest or on the water!

Pharaoh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pharaoh Gayles (@john316john146)

Pharoah actually got engaged just a week before Outlast: The Jungle hit Netflix! He mostly shares couple pics online, as well as his faith, and recently praised his sister, who works closely with Netflix on their documentaries. He’s got 2K followers!

Sarah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPAZZY (@itsspazzy)

Sarah mostly shows her grungy outfits on Instagram, as well as beautiful moments spent in nature. She also sings with a guitar a lot, and hangs out with her friends in San Diego. She also tries to spread awareness about people living with less than the privileged.

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