A cheat sheet on all the Outlast: The Jungle cast members who leave the show, and why

If you started watching Outlast: The Jungle on Netflix, but you lack the patience to finish all six episodes on there, then you’re in the right place! Here’s a spoiler-riddled rundown of the cast members who leave Outlast: The Jungle, and why.

Mary Wedell

We barely saw any of Mary. She was the first cast member to leave Outlast: The Jungle. Sean picked Morgan to be on his team of five instead of her. Mary didn’t manage to convince any smaller teams to take her in, so she was eliminated.

Sean Jacobs

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While Sean’s team was boiling water, he fell towards the campfire. The hot water splashed over his face. Sean got second-degree and third-degree burns over a quarter of his body. The medical team had to evacuate him to a hospital.

Sean couldn’t carry on with the Netflix show. After a few weeks in hospital, he returned home to his family.

Dave Cecchini

Dave only made it to the ninth day. Each team received a letter, offering them a resource in exchange for a player. David quit so his team could have fire.

Marshall Strain

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Marshall lasted for 26 days. He missed his family, so in episode five he chose to leave the jungle. Really.

Halle Cooley

The 20-year-old model was not living, laughing or loving in the jungle. She developed rashes, and Team Bravo didn’t agree to let her join them. She pushed herself during the boat-themed challenge in episode five, then became very tired and dehydrated. Halle used the flare gun to quit the show.

Ben Orndoff

After the boat challenge, Team Charlie chose to remove Ben from Team Alpha. He then had a fixed amount of time to persuade another group to take him in. Team Bravo didn’t fancy Ben either, so he was eliminated.

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