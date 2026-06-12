All the incredibly rogue jobs of Outlast: The Jungle cast, and how much they earn

Outlast: The Jungle brings 16 different contestants together, and while they all love the outdoors, their jobs are entirely different. Another thing is, exactly what salary are they receiving that means they’re desperate for that $1 million prize, and who can blame them?

Halle Cooley – Content creator

@hallejolene this was our first ride ever when i was 12!! she’s taught me so much i cant stand the thought of her getting old🥹🥹 #fyp #horses ♬ remember you – Dominurmom

Out of all the ages of the Outlast: The Jungle, Halle is the youngest season three cast member at just 20 years old. Being a freelance model could earn her up to $55K a year, but she also grew up riding horses, mending fences, and spearfishing on her family’s Texas ranch.

Brett Johnson – Fisherman

Next up is Brett, a fisherman who grew up in the swamps of Louisiana. He once brought down a boar with nothing but a screwdriver. He’s confident that his deep connection to the land and adaptability will give him an edge in any challenge, and is believed to earn $80K.

Braxton Fish – Adventure vlogger

Braxton is a literal adventure vlogger who says he doesn’t need allies in this game, just opportunities. He earns an estimated $25K to $70K, as he is also a waiter for his full-time job. But his main goal appears to be seeing the world, and that’s a rich experience in itself!

Sarah Awad – Former rugby player

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Sarah is a former rugby player who plans to rally the weaker players into a strong alliance that can pick off the self-proclaimed “alphas.” She’s now a sales representative, with an estimated yearly salary of up to $150K, making her one of the wealthiest on the cast.

Morgan Colburn – 26

Sales manager Morgan was born and raised in Florida and is counting on her background in psychology to help her charm, disarm, and manipulate as necessary. As she’s a marketing and sales professional, it’s estimated she earns up to $120K.

Leiya Pillitteri – Makeup artist

Leiya works as a permanent makeup artist and is a triathlete who excels in building shelters and tools out of bamboo, a key element of her Taiwanese roots and island culture. Leiya plans to play the long game, but in real life, she’s doing great at an estimated $100K salary.

Mary Wedell – Farmhand

Mary spent five years travelling across the country in a van before settling in California, and now spends her days working on a farm and surfing. As a farmhand, it’s believed she makes up to $50K, so that extra $1 million in her bank could really help!

Maddy Jones – Hunter

Maddy grew up hunting with her father, and could shoot and field dress a deer by the age of eight. She doesn’t need to count on anyone else in the competition to feed her, basically. Her main income is from being a photographer, and is expected to earn up to $90K.

Nikki Hru – Actress and boxer

Nikki was born in Florida but now lives in LA, but nonetheless she’s an expert trapper and a boxer. Nikki’s ready to bring the never-tap-out attitude of a former lightweight champion to the jungle, and is earning an estimated $150K, especially as she’s also an actress.

Marshall Strain – General contractor

Marshall works as a general contractor and years of working in construction has helped develop his ability to make the most out of minimal resources. He could potentially be one of the richest on the cast, as you can earn over $200K a year in his job.

Dave Cecchini – Expedition leader

Dave casually worked as an expedition leader in Appalachia, so if anything he’s a bit overqualified for the show. He knows archery and hoe to carve his own fishing and is confident in his ability to fake friendships. He’s now a content creator and model earning over $150K.

Abby Chu – Dive master

Abby is a dive master who has swam with shark species all around the world. She’s also a non-profit travel coordinator and video producer, with an estimated salary of up to $70K, especially as only a few people are as daring as her when it comes to work!

Pharaoh Gayles – Wildlife educator

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Pharoah is a gator wrestling champion which is just wild, with his father being a member of the Seminole people. He spent years with the tribe’s elders in Florida learning how to read the environment, and now works as a wildlife educator with an estimated salary of $80K.

Wes Saunders – Former NFL player

Wes is a former NFL player who grew up fishing with his grandfather, and whilst he lacks in classic survivalist training, he plans to make up for with strength, determination, and leadership. He’s the richest with more than $500K estimated to be hitting his bank each year.

Sean Jacobs – Fitness coach

Sean worked as an African aid worker who spent numerous years working in refugee camps, wildlife rehab centers, and remote villages as an aid worker and animal rescuer. He’s now the owner of multiple fitness businesses, and could be earning over $250K a year!

Ben Orndorff – Former federal agent

Ben worked for the Former Department of Defense, and was able to buy a home after his travels, which took him a few years. On that trip, he was eating caviar and climbing mountains, but money didn’t always come easily during that time. He earns an estimated $130K.

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