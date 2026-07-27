Everything we know about David and Casey’s gorgeous Italy wedding plans after The Ultimatum

David and Casey are The Ultimatum‘s success couple, alongside Luke and Monica, because he ended up proposing just like she wanted. They got Nick Lachey to officiate their legal wedding, but are now planning a huge Italian wedding, and I need to know all the plans.

Now we know they’re officially engaged, they’ve scheduled to hold a larger formal wedding celebration along the Amalfi Coast in Italy for a big destination wedding! David and Casey already went on a big trip there together, presumably to look at venues and get planning.

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They were in Italy just a couple of days ago and revealed it’s less than eight weeks away in the He Said She Said podcast. “We’ve got a really good wedding planner who we love, who is based in Italy, and she’s made this so much easier for us. I’ve loved it,” Casey said.

She shared how relaxed European wedding planners are and said: “There are a couple of emails where I’m like, ‘Okay, is everything okay?I feel like I’m behind. At this point, we’re getting married in a beautiful place, whatever.” And no, their cast mates didn’t know about it!

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The couple shared how nobody knew they’d even get legally married at the reunion, with Casey saying that even her close friend Hayley was unaware. Casey also confirmed that only one of their cast mates will be invited, and that is Hayley. To be a fly on the wall!

Since The Ultimatum wrapped, they’ve mostly been wedding planning, with David saying, “We flew out there a month ago to test all the food and everything. We loved it, it was amazing. That was great, we got to see where we’re going to walk, surrounded by olive trees.”

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