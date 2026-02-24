Love Is Blind’s Nick Lachey looks pretty uncanny, so let’s find out if he’s had work done

I need to know all the juicy details

There’s something about Nick Lachey that does appear a bit different during this season of Love Is Blind, so has he had any plastic surgery done?

Whilst Nick himself has never confirmed to having undergone any tweaks or surgery, Dr Rachel Mason, a board certified plastic surgeon and owner of La Femme Plastic Surgery Clinic in Las Vegas has revealed her thoughts on whether he’s had work done or not.

Dr Rachel claims: “While Nick Lachey looks great, at 52 his appearance in the newest season of Love Is Blind feels more intentionally maintained and camera-ready than simply the result of good lighting. There are visible changes that suggest a polished aesthetic approach rather than natural aging alone.”

She continued: “The most noticeable shift is the fullness through the midface. His cheeks appear rounder and more supported than in earlier seasons, which is often consistent with dermal filler used to restore volume loss.

“That added volume seems to extend into the under-eye area as well, and on camera it can read slightly puffy or overfilled rather than sharply contoured. When the tear trough and midface are heavily volumized, light reflects differently, sometimes creating a softer, swollen look under studio lighting.”

But that’s not the only work he could have had done, as she continued: “His forehead appears very smooth with limited movement, suggesting neuromodulator use. There is also a subtle brow heaviness, which can happen when Botox relaxes the lifting muscles of the forehead.

“While his eye area looks open and refreshed, this smoothness paired with a slight brow drop can give the upper face a more frozen appearance.”

As for his jawline and hairline, Dr Rachel also believes he’s had some tweaks done, claiming: “The lower face shows similar refinement. His jawline looks firm and evenly contoured, and the chin appears more projected and squared, changes often associated with structural filler used to enhance definition and symmetry on camera.

“His hairline also appears fuller and more uniform than expected for a man in his early 50s, which could suggest a hair transplant or density restoration procedure.”

She added: “Overall, the look points to a volume-focused maintenance approach. It translates well on high-definition camera and creates a smooth, youthful appearance, though the degree of midface and under-eye fullness may contribute to a slightly overfilled, puffy quality that softens natural contours and reduces some facial movement.”

