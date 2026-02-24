Here’s why people think Chris no longer lives in Ohio after *that* Love Is Blind chaos

We’re all introduced to Chris Fusco during Love Is Blind season 10. He strikes up some connections in the pods, mainly chatting with Jessica Barrett and Bri Mcnees.

Chris, 33, is an account executive who comes off as though he’s looking for the one just like the rest of his co-stars.

He also holds a real estate license, is an army vet and reveals that he’s lived in Columbus and Pataskala.

Now, people are convinced that he’s fully left the country after Love Is Blind…

Chris’ Love Is Blind drama explained

After his brief foray into Netflix fame, Chris has become something of this season’s villain.

The show has had its villains before… we can cast our minds back to Shake Chatterjee or Shayne Jansen… but Chris appears to be in a league of his own.

During season 10, he essentially body shamed his partner, Jessica. He said he wanted to be with a woman who works out regularly, goes to Pilates or does Crossfit…

Naturally, those words didn’t go down well with anyone watching the show, and Jessica opted for the nearest exit sharpish.

Now, people think he’s left the country

Given Chris’ roots in the US, his army background, his account exec job and the many years he might’ve spent building a life there, it seems pretty surprising that he’d ups ticks and leave.

But people on Reddit are seemingly convinced that he’s no longer living in Ohio.

Some speculate they think Chris opted for a life elsewhere due to money issues.

“It’s unclear whether Chris is still living in his rental property, especially since word got out that he was sued for allegedly failing to pay over $60,000 in credit card debt,” reports The Sun.

His Love Is Blind co-star, Bri, also told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview:

“He doesn’t really affiliate himself with the group… It’s cordial. We’ve seen him and we’ve just kind of said, ‘Hey, what happened, happened.’ We’ve moved forward. I haven’t really thought about it literally since that mixer. I was like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to keep going with my man.’ But yeah, we really don’t even know if Chris is in the country right now.

“We [have] no idea where that man is.”

She also said that she, her co-stars and Chris “don’t speak” anymore.

