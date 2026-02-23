She’s a literal ray of sunshine, so let’s dig into Christine from Love Is Blind’s real life

Ok, Christine and Vic, we see you. These two are literally giving Love Is Blind viewers everything they’ve ever wanted with their adorable romance. So far, it seems like they’re a perfect match with people dubbing their love “healthy” and a ton more rooting for them to work out.

Together, Vic and Christine seem like the perfect combo. But let’s dig into Christine Hamilton’s personal life outside the show. When the Love Is Blind cameras weren’t rolling, it seemed she was having a time!

Christine is one for making memories

By the looks of Love Is Blind Ohio gal Christine’s posts, she loves an intentional and glam snap to add to the grid.

Christine seems to be a woman who knows how to have a good time, but also keep her balance in life. In one pos,t she writes: “Rooted deeper, bloomed brighter.”

She loves a birthday celebration

Well, who doesn’t?! But Christine seems to really want to make the most of her “trips round the sun.”

She’s shared multiple different locations she’s visited on her birthdays, and that just screams compatibility with Vic as his IG posts are very similar!

She’s a girl’s girl

If there’s one thing about Christine, it’s that she’s going to shout her appreciation for her friends from the rooftops.

She’s posting pics with her besties new and old on the ‘gram and she captions one post: “Celebrating love with your girlfriends >.”

Christine is an active gal

Taking us on a casual Saturday with her, Christine opted for a chic activewear set in one post.

The 31-year-old speech-language pathologist is giving effortless glam, and seemingly appears to enjoy the outdoors, nature, and keeping fit.

Her throwback post shows off her education

As it turns out, Christine isn’t just all about having fun.

In her first-ever Instagram post, dating back to 2019, she captioned a photo of herself: “Christine L Hamilton, M.A., CF-SLP.”

