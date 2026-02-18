Inside Christine and Brittany’s adorable friendship away from the Love Is Blind cameras

Friendships aren’t the official “experiment” on Love Is Blind… but they might actually be the best part.

While season 10 has given us plenty of pod drama and couple chaos, there’s a sweet, steady storyline happening off to the side… Christine Hamilton and Brittany Wicker are cheering each other on like real-life soul sisters.

People started clocking their cute hangouts online, and it’s a reminder that even when romances get messy, the women can still walk away with something solid. Let’s unpack their sweet friendship moments…

They’re calling it their “love story”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@brittany_elena)

While Christine and Vic St John have seemingly hit it off on the show, and we’re still yet to see how things with Devonta Anderson and Brittany pan out, it turns out Christine and Brittany have a whole relationship of their own that’s thriving.

Christine recently posted a glowing selfie of the two of them dressed up for a night out, captioning it: “BTS: the girls’ love story.”

In a franchise built on engagements and altar moments, reframing the whole vibe around female friendship feels intentional and adorable.

Brittany responded in the comments with heart emojis, and fellow castmates chimed in too. It’s giving genuine, mutual affection, not just PR-friendly tagging!

The brunette-blonde bestie agenda is real

Brittany matched the energy with her own tribute post, writing: “Every brunette needs her blonde bestie.”

The caption accompanied a carousel of moments that feel far from staged.

This isn’t a “we ran into each other at an event” vibe, this is active friendship maintenance. When reality TV friendships survive beyond airing schedules, that’s when you know it’s solid.

They romanticise the little moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

One snap shows them bundled up at what looks like a festive winter market, smiling under twinkling lights.

It’s cosy, joyful and very much bestie-coded.

It’s easy to disappear into separate circles after filming wraps, but they’re clearly choosing to build memories off-camera!

Brunch dates over press events

Another photo captures them seated side-by-side in a restaurant booth, leaning in close and looking completely at ease.

No glam squad. No red carpet. Just a relaxed catch-up over what we can only assume was a long debrief about life post-LIB.

From pod confessions to regular catch-ups? That’s the evolution we love to see.

Spa days seal the deal

Matching robes and a mirror selfie? That’s not casual. That’s peak “you’re in my inner circle” energy.

Spa days are sacred territory, you don’t invite just anyone into that level of vulnerability. It suggests comfort, trust and the kind of bond that extends beyond filming schedules!

They’re comfortable being low-key together

Not every photo is polished. One candid snap shows a more off-duty moment, comfy footwear, relaxed vibes, very much “we’re just hanging out.” And that’s what makes it sweet. When the cameras are gone, and the content still exists, it feels real.

The comment sections are doing the most, in the best way. Supportive replies, little emojis, constant hype. It feels mutual, effortless, and not even a little bit forced!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.