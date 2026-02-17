It’s insanely boujee, so here’s the luxury honeymoon resort the Love Is Blind couples stay in

The price per night is actually eye-watering

There is always that moment in every season of Love Is Blind when the pod tears dry, the engagements are locked in, and suddenly everyone is boarding a flight to somewhere outrageously beautiful.

In Season 10, that sun-soaked escape is Viceroy Los Cabos, a glossy, architectural dream perched on the Sea of Cortez.

It looks expensive because it is.

But before we get into the genuinely eye-watering nightly rate, let’s talk about why most of the cast ended up in Cabo, how long they were there for, and what it would actually cost to live out your own Netflix honeymoon fantasy.

Most of the Love Is Blind cast heads to Cabo

Love Is Blind season 10 followed the show’s tried-and-tested formula. After the pods, the newly engaged couples jetted off on a cast trip designed to test their emotional connection in the real world.

This time, six engaged couples headed to Cabo, while one pair stayed behind for a separate getaway in Malibu due to production circumstances.

The Cabo portion of the show is typically where the glossy romance starts to wear off, and reality sets in.

It’s where couples meet each other face to face for the first time, navigate group dynamics, and attempt to deepen their connection outside of the pods.

The trip usually lasts around a week before everyone returns home to move in together and begin the apartment phase of the experiment. Per Women’s Health, the honeymoon stage of Love Is Blind generally spans about seven days.

Where is Viceroy Los Cabos, and how much does it cost to stay?

Viceroy Los Cabos is located in San José del Cabo in Baja California Sur, right on the Sea of Cortez

The resort is famous for its sleek, all-white design, with shimmering pools everywhere you look and cool walkways that make it seem like the whole place is floating on water.

It’s the kind of place that practically begs for a dramatic slow-mo entrance and a deep balcony chat as the sun sets.

Now for the part that might make you sit down. Room rates vary depending on season and availability, but booking platforms show more basic rooms starting at around $365 per night, with ultra luxury suites climbing as high as $7,996 per night.

Yes, nearly eight thousand dollars for one night…

If we estimate that the six Cabo couples stayed for roughly seven nights, the cost quickly adds up.

At the lower end of the scale, six couples staying a week at $365 per night would total around $15,330 just for rooms. A more realistic mid-range estimate of around $900 per night would bring that to approximately $37,800.

At the top end, if the cast were placed in premium suites priced near $7,996 per night, the total for six couples over seven nights would reach a staggering $335,832.

And that is before factoring in flights, dining, cocktails, spa treatments, and all the production costs that come with filming a global Netflix hit!

