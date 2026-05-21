Chelsea reveals whether comments on her looks had any influence on $25k surgery

She claimed she looked like Megan Fox, and to Jimmy Presnell‘s surprise, he didn’t agree. Anyway, Chelsea Blackwell has revealed she spent all of her Love Is Blind earnings on surgery, and has finally confirmed whether it was trolls’ comments who influenced her.

Chelsea has now given the reason for why she got a mummy makeover, including a breast lift and augmentation, liposuction and a tummy tuck. She faced a lot of criticism during her time on the Netflix show, in which she got engaged to her ex-fiance in the pods.

During her glow-up online series, in which Chelsea has been super honest about her surgery experience, one follower commented, “Did viewers comments on your appearance after the show influence you in any way to get work done?” And her answer was shocking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)

Chelsea said comments on her looks were “absolutely not” what caused her to get a makeover. She added, “If that were the case I’d get a chin reduction hahahahaha.” She’s since also had Botox on her face, and has opened up about how it took six months to recover.

She also said, “I had some [scars] from before since my weight was always fluctuating!” Chelsea even continued to say how she thinks it was “extremely cheap” to get her surgery, which she claims to have been done with the “best in the business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)

When one person claimed it looks like her “bottom lip is paralysed,” Chelsea replied to them with, “I love my results, love how I look. Theres always someone who has something to say, man alive.” As for having GLP-1 injections, she said it “coulda saved me fat jokes”.

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