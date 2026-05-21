Jason Oppenheim finally breaks his silence on the Selling Sunset cast shake-up

Jason Oppenheim has broken his silence on the Selling Sunset cast shake-up, which involves four allegedly getting fired and two OG stars coming back, namely Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa. As for the big boss, he’s reacted to how he feels about their return.

He spoke about how Christine was “one of the reasons the show blew up” in the first place, and that he’s the “most happy he’s been” since the series started. Jason told TMZ on May 12th: “I think I’m more excited about this season, than probably any season ever.”

“The first few seasons, I was anxious and nervous, and then I was more stressed the last few seasons. I’m honestly really excited. So, I love those two, I love having some OGs back, I think this season’s going to be awesome. I’m honestly looking forward to it,” he added.

However, since the news about four people allegedly getting fired hit headlines, Jason simply posted to his Instagram Story that he’s hungover and “won’t be returning or replying to any of these,” sharing a screenshot of all of the unanswered calls and messages he has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

Mary remains employed by the brokerage, but she has hinted that she might voluntarily step away from the Netflix series due to the toxic dynamic among the cast. “It depends on the dynamic in the office, honestly,” Mary said on the “Casual Chaos” podcast.

Mary explained that she would keep her job at the Oppenheim Group, and “just not be on the show.” However, her decision is still pending, as of January earlier this year. “It’s too much right now. What’s going to happen? I don’t have control over any of that.”

“That’s for our producers and Netflix,” Mary continued. “Jason has control over who works at the Oppenheim Group, but he doesn’t have control over who’s on the show. It depends on the level of toxicity that they’re allowing,” adding that everyone’s “on the same page.”

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