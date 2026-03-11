Jason Oppenheim is now publicly defending Trump despite saying he didn’t support him before

Jason Oppenheim hasn’t been afraid to air his political views in the past, and now he’s flipped his whole take on things, and people are totally confused.

Since Jason dropped a new stance about Trump, Reddit is now doing the absolute most over his latest comments.

After years of seeming more centre-left coded, or at least not openly in Trump’s corner, Jason is suddenly being read very differently online.

Between his appearance on Alex Hall’s podcast and a lengthy social media comment defending Trump’s Greenland position, some are piecing together a political shift that feels a lot more public than before.

Jason shared his views on Alex Hall’s podcast

The starting point for the whole thing is Jason’s appearance on Alex Hall’s Pretty Dirty podcast. He appeared in a 2025 episode, Jason Oppenheim Opens Up About Childhood Trauma, LA’s Collapse, & Finding Real Love.

Jason described himself as an “independent,” overall but also said he used to be a Democrat, and even said he had canvassed for Barack Obama in the past.

He said he had never voted for a Republican and that his views shifted during the Covid era, while still describing himself as socially liberal and more conservative on fiscal issues.

Jason explained: “I’ve been a Democrat… I would say I’m independent now… I lean more conservative on fiscal issues, probably more progressive on social issues, but I consider myself independent.”

Speaking of Trump, he said: “Everything that Trump does on Fox News is excellent and everything Trump does on CNN is terrible. In fact, about half the things Trump does land somewhere in the middle.

“Putting aside Trump, because he can be very antagonistic, there are clearly some things Democrats were doing that people used to agree on.”

It explains why some previously assumed he wasn’t a Trump supporter, or at the very least not someone who would publicly defend Trump’s talking points.

There were other clues before that, too.

In January 2025, Jason criticised California leaders over crime and policing and said he regretted voting for Governor Gavin Newsom, which already had some saying his politics were moving rightward, per Fox News.

Jason Oppenheim is now publicly defending Trump

What really sent some into detective mode was a social media comment attributed to Jason in which he defended Trump’s controversial Greenland stance.

In the screenshot being shared on Reddit, Jason argues that Trump’s interest in Greenland is about American strategy, not ego, and points to Arctic naval passageways, limiting Russia and China’s positioning, defence bases on Greenland, and mineral and processing rights.

He also says people may look back in 20 or 30 years and be grateful for Trump’s efforts, which isn’t a vague remark. It reads like a full defence of Trump’s reasoning.

Jason is tapping into a real policy conversation, even if people strongly disagree with Trump’s “approach.”

