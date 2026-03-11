Age of Attraction host Nick Viall was actually engaged to another woman before Natalie Joy, so what happened?

Well, in case you didn’t know, Nick Viall rose to fame when he appeared as the lead on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2021, as he’s previously appeared twice on The Bachelorette.

During his Bachelor season, Nick Viall ended up getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, however just five months after the finale aired the pair announced they were calling off their engagement and had decided to break up.

The two broke up in August 2017, telling E! News in a statement: “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.

“We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

The two then elaborated further about why their relationship ended during his Patreon show, saying that the truth would make him seem like a “heartless dick” and her seem “emotionally unstable.”

He explained: “I think we both have fears and anxieties about what the other person would say in the privacy of their homes [about our breakup]. My biggest anxiety and fear is whoever heard that conversation would see me as a heartless dick.”

Vanessa agreed, adding: “I would probably hear your version of it and I think I would sound crazy. I think I would sound emotionally unstable. I don’t think you really ever understood how I felt and I don’t think I ever really understood how you felt.”

In a separate interview with People, Vanessa spoke out more about their split, saying ultimately they “weren’t the best fit for each other.”

She also explained that she’d put her career on hold for him at the time, saying: “Both Nick and I decided together, with our families’ support, that I would put my teaching career on hold and uproot my life to Los Angeles to support him on Dancing With the Stars and build a life together.”

Three years after his split from Vanessa, Age of Attraction host Nick Viall met Natalie Joy, and the two got engaged three years later and are still together today.

