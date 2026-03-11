Here’s where Myka and Dara stand months after that messy Ladies of London feud

Dara and Myka were besties util they decided to go on Ladies of London: The New Reign together. They ended up having a massive feud after just two episodes, and they’re still both shading each other on socials and interviews now the first season has hit Bravo.

Just days after the episode where Myka and Dara argued, Myka claimed that she received mean texts from Dara. Myka said that the argument was “sadly not” the last time they’ve spoken, as she apparently received messages she chose not to share on the show.

“There were text messages that nobody should ever receive that I received. She said on Virtual Reali-Tea: “I was like, you know what, nobody should receive that kind of hatred. Now, I feel great, at the end of the day, in the UK there’s a saying, ‘Trim the fat,'” she added.

She then went on to say she cut things off with Dara after those apparent texts. Dara privately called Myka “cringe” and “tacky” and has come out in public to deny saying negative things, but the episode showed her admitting, “I did say those things.”

Myka said the situation was “heartbreaking” and admitted the friendship isn’t what it used to be, revealing the two women no longer speak, on Watch What Happens Live. So call it feuding or call it mute, but Dara thought she’d “step out of being on this TV show.”

Despite their feud, Dara still follows Myka on Instagram, but the favour hasn’t been returned. It’s a shame, because they were friends for 23 years and called each other Bunny, with Myka saying she’s “such a loyal friend and cried when she watched the episode.”

