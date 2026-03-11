Ladies of London’s Margo was asked to join Southern Charm, here’s why she turned it down

Margo Stilley is a firm cast member on Ladies of London, but the truth is, she once turned down the opportunity to be on reality TV show Southern Charm. The Bravo series has been going on for years, and her chance was obviously always meant to be – just later in life.

Basically, she went for dinner with Southern Charm’s executive producer, Whitney Sudler-Smith. She told Bravo: “We met in London, at a dinner, and we connected because we’re both from South Carolina. And then we reconnected in South Carolina, which was super fun.”

She added: “It’s not that common that you have, like, very international people back home. And yeah, he actually invited me to join the cast of Southern Charm, but I was busy living in London, so I wasn’t able to join.” And this was long before their shows even began!

Weirdly though, Margo doesn’t follow Whitney on Instagram, and he doesn’t follow her, even though he’s her only link to other Bravo celebrities. It could just be that she’s now living in London again and they’ve drifted, having lived in America while working as an actress.

She said: “The biggest misconception about London is that the food is bad here; the food is amazing here, and actually, pub food is my favourite. The first thing I do when I get back to London is order an Indian takeaway, because the national dish is chicken tikka masala.”

Margo is also no stranger to a camera, even before Ladies of London, because she was the lead in Michael Winterbottom’s 9 Songs, and was later in The Trip, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, and Hippie Hippie Shake, the latter of which starred Cillian Murphy.

