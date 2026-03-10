Blue Therapy producer speaks out over accusations the show is actually scripted

Blue Therapy has already got people talking for all the obvious reasons.

We’re seeing the blow-ups, the vulnerability, and the wild “did they really just say that?” moments.

But what makes Netflix’s glossy new version even more fascinating is what producer and creator Andy Amadi has now said about filming it all behind the scenes.

The British docuseries brings real couples into therapy with licensed therapist Karen Doherty, and Andy’s comments make it clear this was never about churning out messy reality TV chaos for the sake of it.

From being genuinely stunned in the room to putting the couples’ well-being above any dramatic scene, his behind-the-scenes revelations are very telling.

Andy Amadi reveals biggest shocks

One of the most striking things Andy Amadi has said is that yes, there were moments during filming that genuinely shocked him.

In his Q&A, he explained that sometimes someone would say something so honest and unfiltered that “the room just freezes.”

Blue Therapy follows real couples working through trust, intimacy and money issues, so the emotional stakes were always going to be high.

Andy’s point is basically that the biggest moments were powerful precisely because they were real, not because producers had over-engineered them.

He insists the show isn’t scripted

For reality TV lovers who always side-eye the word “real,” this is probably the most interesting reveal.

Amadi says that because the therapy is real, you cannot script outcomes. His approach, in his own words, was about restraint: protecting the room, protecting the process and letting authenticity drive the drama.

Blue Therapy is adapted from Amadi’s viral 2021 YouTube format, but the Netflix version centres licensed couples therapist Karen Doherty and seven real couples across eight episodes.

Karen also told Radio Times the process is “not about quick fixes” and stressed that the show is grounded in what real couples are dealing with.

So while it is undeniably produced television, Amadi’s behind-the-scenes message is that the emotions were not pre-written for the cameras.

The couples’ wellbeing came first

This is maybe the chicest reveal of all, because it pushes back against the usual reality TV concept we’ve seen before.

Amadi has said the couples came first, always.

According to him, if something did not serve their wellbeing, it did not make the cut. He also said the integrity of the therapy mattered more than any dramatic moment.

That is a pretty major behind-the-scenes insight, because it suggests the production was not just hunting for viral clips.

Trust with Karen Doherty was everything

Andy also made it clear that the chemistry between the couples and Karen Doherty was crucial.

Without that trust, he said, there is no show.

Behind the scenes, that trust seems to have created the safety needed for people to say the things they had clearly been avoiding for a long time.

Blue Therapy wanted to witness drama, not manufacture it

Andy’s overall behind-the-scenes takeaway is actually very simple.

Blue Therapy was built to observe. He says the show does not manufacture tension, it witnesses it. And that probably explains why he describes the series in three words as “intimate, unfiltered, transformative.”

So yes, the biggest reveal may be that the most shocking moments were the ones no one could control.