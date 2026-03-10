This beloved Love on the Spectrum couple just confirmed they won’t be returning next season

The new season of Love on the Spectrum has been confirmed to release on April 1st, but devastatingly one couple has seemingly confirmed they won’t be returning.

Alongside the rest of the cast announcing the start date for the new season, was Pari and Tina who posted: “Ready to spill the T about the newest season of Love on the Spectrum. Season four is official! Pari and I are so proud of the cast of Season four! Can’t wait for April 1st to watch it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (祝西) (@blindsided_in_boston)



Their followers were quick to pick up on the fact that Pari and Tina said they were “so proud of the cast”, sparking fears they were no longer part of the show.

One person asked them whether they would be in the upcoming season four of Love on the Spectrum, with Tina revealing that “sadly we’re not.”

Pari and Tina met during the previous season of Love on the Spectrum and as one of the newer couples, I was so excited to get to see more of their relationship on-screen.

However, Pari then cryptically added, “well yes and no, you’ll see”, so perhaps they’ll address the reason why they won’t be in the new season during the first episode?

Pari then responded to a comment where someone was asking her why she’d be happy promoting the new season if she’s no longer in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💜Princess Pari ™💜 (@purpleprincesspari)



She replied: “As a person who does running with Achilles as well as swimming as a child. l have learned about that it’s good to cheer on your teammates even if you don’t win.

“It’s the same being LOTS and being part of the cast. Sometimes you just need to share other people’s news because you’re proud of them. And excited they are on the next season even if you didn’t get selected to do it again.

“That’s what sportsmanship looks like as well as being part of a production like LOTS. I just love being proud of others.”

And it seems that Tina might have been revealing a bit too much as Pari tagged in her own comment, writing: “Don’t say yes or no for sure! They have to watch to find out! We have to keep the surprise.”

