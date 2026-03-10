Omg, there’s a huge clue in the reunion pictures that Vic and Christine stayed together

Right, aside from the fact Vic and Christine are sat together on the Love Is Blind reunion couch, there’s a huge clue they stayed together. We saw them get married in the finale, but things can change very quickly, as we know from previous seasons filled with drama.

However, a big giveaway as to whether they’re still married is that they’re wearing matching outfits. Christine smiled while she posed and wore a grey corset top and silk skirt, while Vic went for a classic grey suit, which he jokily claims is a “coincidence”.

By the way, it’s not just a random grey, it’s the exact grey Christine went for. When one viewer commented, “Well your outfits are matching so it seems to me you might still be married 😊✨,” Vic just replied with the hands out emoji, acting like he doesn’t know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)

One sad thing we noticed is that neither of them are wearing their wedding rings, and they’ve both very cleverly got their ring fingers covered, even in the quick seconds-long snippet of them in the reunion trailer. And for months, they’ve kept us on our toes.

Vic actually deleted a photo which clearly showed him wearing a wedding ring on holiday, and even teased that there’s a “plot twist,” before he ended up marrying Christine. While they don’t look super loved-up, or happy in the snippet, we only catch them briefly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

Jessica, who we know stayed good friends with Christine, commented on Vic’s suit picture: “The realest including all of us 🥹🩷,” and would a true bestie like her do that if they’d broken up? Plus, he recently shared that there’s loads of signs they’re meant to be together.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, Jessica Vestal, who previously starred on an older season of Love Is Blind, hinted they stay together because she commented on Christine’s reunion pic saying she was there and wrote: “Manifesting a once in a lifetime love like yours 🩷.”

