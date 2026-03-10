Erm, it turns out Amber is secretly one of the richest Love Is Blind cast members?!

Whilst some of the Love Is Blind Ohio cast members haven’t exactly been coy about their wealth (looking at you Devonta), it turns out Amber is secretly one of the richest?!

I had a sneaking suspicion she was doing rather well for herself when she revealed her gorgeous house to Jordan, but it turns out she makes way more than I thought she did.

According to data from The Tab, Amber’s job as a certified nurse practitioner in Ohio means she’ll be making around $121k per year.

Her salary means she’s the third highest paid cast member behind Bri and Jessica, with her husband Jordan earning an equally hefty $117k as an account executive at OpenText.

Amber currently works as Knox Community Hospital and has been there for 11 years and nine months. According to the Knox Community Hospital website, Amber is certified in advanced life support, pediatric advanced life support, basic dysthymias and basic life support.

Her biography states: “Amber offers direct bedside care experience of patients throughout the lifespan from newborn to geriatric.”

According to her LinkedIn, she graduated from Mount Carmel College of Nursing in 2021 and prior to that qualification has earned a degree Nursing Science from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.