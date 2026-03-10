Kim Go-eun claims key moment between her and Hyeon-woo was edited out of Single’s Inferno

Kim Go-eun has revealed she and Shin Hyeon-woo settled things at the end of Single’s Inferno, but claimed it was edited out. She also rejected other guys but that didn’t make the Final Cut, she claimed, while Hyeon-woo was apparently visibly upset in the show.

A scene in the Single’s Inferno trailer shows Hyeon-woo looking sad and throwing pebbles into the water, which Go-eun has confirmed happened “after she settled things with him.” Some people thought she didn’t reject other guys, too, but she claimed she actually did.

She’s also spoken out on her friend Sian’s YouTube vlog about how she didn’t mean to trick Park Hee-sun intentionally during their game. “I was just ready, so I attacked immediately. But looking back, it does look like a trick. I honestly couldn’t hear a thing.”

Go-eun has also revealed she was really ill during filming, as she had severe allergies and had to be put on IV fluid. Samuel Lee also backed up the whole theory that loads of scenes were edited out, claiming just 30 percent of what was filmed was actually shown.

During Single’s Inferno, Hyeon-woo clearly only had eyes for Go-eun. People thought she was leading him on but now she’s cleared up that she actually did apparently settle things with him, and also claimed she rejected Jo I-geon as well, before choosing Woo Sung-min.

This explains why I-geon said he was “expecting her not to choose him,” with even the panellists claiming they “might know more than what we see.” Yet both I-geon and Hyeon-woo both still decided to choose Go-eun, even though they knew she wouldn’t choose them.

