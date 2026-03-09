Seung-il finally directly addresses why he ghosted Kim Min-gee after Single’s Inferno

He also revealed whether he was just 'acting' the whole time on the show

There have been a lot of rumours that Seung-il was simply acting throughout his time on Single’s Inferno, especially after abruptly ghosting Kim-Min gee straight after the show.

There has been allegations of him having a secret girlfriend before the show, with someone claiming to be her even speaking out.

Seung-il appeared on MC Kyuhyun’s YouTube channel for a Q&A, during which he addressed some questions about how he treated Kim Min-gee after Single’s Inferno.

He was asked by the host: “While doing ‘Single’s Inferno,’ was there anything you felt wronged about or wanted to clear up?”

Seung-il responded: “Lately I’ve heard that a lot. People say, ‘Wasn’t it all acting?’ or ‘It seems fake,’ but acting inside that is not easy. If that was acting, that would be more impressive. I tend to approach romantic partners cautiously.”

He continued: “Because my tempo for getting to know someone was slow, I earnestly committed to ‘Single’s Inferno,’ but some people misunderstood, so I want to say that it was real.”

During the reunion, Kim Min-gee revealed that their communication after the show was entirely “one sided” and when asked where they stand now, she added: “We don’t really know. It’s awkward to say how we’re doing. It doesn’t feel like we’re even colleagues, and they cut me off. The guy I liked still hasn’t escaped from Inferno.”

Seung-il directly responded to what she said during the reunion, saying: “Kim Min-gee was very honest with me and tried her best. I candidly shared my confusing situation with her without pretense, and from her perspective that may have felt like cutting off rather than sorting things out. That part was delicate and I felt sorry.”

He added: “After the broadcast I contacted Kim separately and apologized for my immature behaviour.”

