It turns out Blue Therapy’s Maria and Viktor started dating when she was just 17 and he was 21

Every single couple on Netflix’s new Blue Therapy show have their fair share of issues, but Maria and Viktor are definitely one of the most chaotic on the show.

However, it turns out that these two have also got some backlash online as they started dating when Maria wasn’t technically an adult yet, with Viktor being four years older than her.

Viktor and Maria actually appeared on another reality show in 2024 called Bad Boyfriends, but in their couple bio it stated that they’d been dating for six years, meaning they started going out in 2018.

Back in 2024 Maria was 23 and Viktor was 27, meaning that this Blue Therapy couple started going out when she was just 17 and he was 21. Some have also claimed that they were talking before they started dating, meaning she would have been 16 and he was 20, however this is currently just speculation.

And despite their discourse on the show revolving around the fact that he’s still not proposed to her, you’ll be not very surprised to know that it seems like he still hasn’t popped the question after the show.

However, they talked about the exact same issues about their relationship when they appeared on Bad Boyfriends two years ago, leading people to think they only appeared on the show for more exposure, as all their online content revolves around their “bad” relationship.

