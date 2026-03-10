Producer explains why all the couples featured in Blue Therapy are Black

It's always been the focus of the show

One of the key features of Blue Therapy on Netflix is that all of the couples who are featured on the therapy show are Black, but why is that? Well, showrunner Any Amadi and therapist Karen Doherty have both explained why it’s such a key element of the show.

Despite Blue Therapy only just releasing on Netflix, it’s been going on YouTube for years, and in a similar format all of the couples featured were Black.

So, why are all the couples featured on Blue Therapy Black?

Therapist Karen Doherty explained to The Radio Times about the crucial part of the show, explaining: “We have another couple therapy show on TV on Channel 4, we have that, but this is so real and it’s multicultural. It’s not that classic white middle class access to therapy.

“These are real, universal themes that relationships are really battling with at the moment. And it’s young, entrepreneurial kids, people of the moment.”

She continued: “It’s not posh. It’s democratising therapy. It’s bringing therapy to everyone, and particularly to a multicultural/Black population that is not historically able to access these types of things. And that’s the message, really, that this is for everyone.”

The Blue Therapy showrunner Any Amadi also previously commented on how important it was the centre the whole show around the experiences of Black couples.

He explained: “We rarely see Black British love explored with nuance. We see stereotypes. We see extremes. What we don’t always see is vulnerability, softness, conflict, growth and the full spectrum. Blue Therapy allows Black British couples to be complex and human.”

