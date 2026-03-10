‘I’m a manipulative addict’: Austin Shepard reveals he relapsed whilst filming Love Island

People who watch Love Island are used to messy recouplings, dramatic exits and bombshell confessions, but Austin Shepard’s latest revelation lands in a very different, much heavier place.
The season seven alum has opened up about a relapse that happened after his time filming Beyond the Villa, and the way he described it is heartbreaking.
Austin had already spoken publicly about getting sober before Love Island USA made him a familiar face. Now, he’s sharing what happened when he relapsed.
Austin opens up about relapse during Beyond the Villa
Austin revealed that he relapsed while filming Love Island: Beyond the Villa, the franchise’s spin-off, and said the production team allegedly did not know what was happening at the time because he “tried to avoid filming as much as possible.”
Austin said no one on the Beyond the Villa cast knew about what was going on. In his interview with TMZ’s Previously On… podcast, he described himself as “a pretty manipulative, functional addict until it becomes so unmanageable”.
He also shared just how serious things had become by the time he sought treatment.
Austin heartbreakingly said: “I know how this road goes. I’ve had plenty of friends that are not here today that have sadly passed from it… that was my moment of clarity. There was one night, I was sitting there, I was going crazy, I hadn’t slept in four nights, I was very sick, like puking… It was horrible, I couldn’t sit still.”
At that point, he decided he needed “to go somewhere” and researched online for a detox clinic.
During the TMZ interview, he showed a photo of himself day one versus today and said: “Night and day difference.”
According to Austin, he arrived at detox in such poor shape that he had a seizure on his first night and had to be taken to the emergency room.
At the time of the interview, he said he was 11 days sober and spoke about wanting a different future for himself, especially after seeing where this road could lead.
He said plainly that he knows how addiction ends for a lot of people: “It’s either death or a long life of misery.”